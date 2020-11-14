PSNI investigating suspected arson attack in Carrickfergus

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in Carrickfergus.

Officers were called to a vehicle which was on fire in the Irish Quarter South area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, the blaze had been extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire has caused damage to the interior of the vehicle and to its windscreen. Sergeant Chris Clarke said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this matter, which we are treating as a suspected arson attack at this time. "We are working to establish exactly what occurred and a motive for this reckless attack. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around 2am and saw any suspicious activity to get in touch with is."