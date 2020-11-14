Ten more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

Eight deaths happened within the last 24 hours, two did not occur within that reporting period.It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 846, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 511 new cases out of 3,070 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,900 positive cases detected in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 422 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 49 in intensive care and 39 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health, bed occupancy is at 98%.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Northern Ireland Statistics ad Research Agency revealed there were 78 deaths involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the week ending Friday 6 November.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reports with a week lag but the data gives a fuller picture of Covid-19 fatalities than the figures released on a daily basis by the department.

The department's statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place.

NISRA's death toll has now reached 1,141, according to the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) figures.