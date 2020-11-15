Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

There were also another 472 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 46,831 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 855, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,920 positive cases detected in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 415 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 49 in intensive care and 39 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health, bed occupancy rate across Northern Ireland's hospitals has dropped from 98% to 94% in the last 24 hours.