Suggestions Covid-19 patients being prioritised over other ill people rejected

Robin Swann has rejected suggestions Covid-19 patients are being prioritised over other ill people as he launched a new "myth-buster" initiative.

The health minister said his department intended to issue a series of public messages in the coming days addressing inaccurate claims about the pandemic.

Outlining the first myth-buster, Mr Swann said patients were treated according to clinical priority, not what conditions they had.

He said any suggestions to the contrary were "incredibly offensive" to "under-pressure and exhausted" healthcare staff.

"Patients are treated according to clinical priority, as determined by specialist clinicians," said the minister.

"Our hospitals are doing their absolute best to care for everyone, and that includes treating the sickest quickest. It is untrue and offensive for anyone to accuse frontline staff of prioritising one condition over another."

The minister said the second wave had placed "serious pressures" on the health service which had knock on effects on treatments for other conditions.

However, he said that was related to capacity issues, rather than any suggestion some conditions were afforded a higher status than others.

He said the health service had been required to divert more resources to increase intensive care provision for Covid patients and those with other conditions needing critical care.

The minister said that had resulted in elective treatments such as surgeries and other planned procedures being postponed.

Mr Swann said some "red flag" cancer procedures were among those to have been postponed.

He said that was a matter of great regret and insisted those cases would be prioritised for rescheduling.

The minister said the health service had only one workforce and it could only be stretched so far.