14 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Fourteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 10 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 869, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 331 more positive cases, out of 1,904 individuals tested.

The area with the biggest increase in cases in the last 24-hour reporting period is Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon with 49 positive test results.

It is understood dozens of students at Craigavon Senior High School have tested positive amid a Covid-19 outbreak there.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,831 positive cases – including 696 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 427 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 45 of them in intensive care and 37 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 96%.

The Royal Victoria and Ulster Hospital are operating over capacity.

There are also 154 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further three suspected outbreaks.