Appeal one year after murder of Bangor pensioner in his home

Police are continuing to appeal for information on two people captured on CCTV in relation to the murder of 68-year-old Michael Kerr in Bangor a year ago. Mr Kerr was a widower who lived alone following the death of his wife 15 years earlier. He was a man who liked routine. “He would have left the house most mornings around 9.15am, got the bus into Bangor, got some messages and then he would have returned home where he would spend the rest of the day either reading or listening to music or doing The Times crossword,” DCI Michelle Shaw said. The retired TV presenter, known as Mike, was savagely beaten to death in his own home. Detectives are investigating several possible motives, robbery of being one of them. A year on and the PSNI’s major investigation unit is asking two people to come forward. DCI Shaw said: “There are two people who are captured on CCTV walking past Mike's house, at about 4am on the Monday morning. We would appeal for those two people to come forward as they may have relevant information that may assist the investigation.” The pair can be seen walking along Birch Drive in the early hours of Monday 18 November 2019. It is believed Mr Kerr was murdered between 2pm on Sunday 17 November 2019, when he was last seen, and Monday morning when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine.

Police would like to speak to two people captured on CCTV near Mike Kerr's home early the next morning after he was last seen. Credit: PSNI

“Mike was an entirely innocent and vulnerable man, and that is something that his family have to live with now in the manner of his death,” DCI Shaw added. Anyone with information the two individuals can contact police on 101 quoting reference CCS 1201 19/11/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.