Executive’s late decision-making on restrictions ‘unedifying’ - O’Neill

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said the Executive’s struggle to reach a decision on fresh coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland last week was “unedifying” and work should be done to ensure it is not repeated.

Ms O’Neill was giving a joint statement to the Assembly on the Executive’s decision to extend restrictions by one week after four days deliberation.

Businesses were left frustrated as the ministers failed to agree a way forward, finally compromising on a one-week extension on the eve of the final day of the circuit break.

After the further week of restrictions, cafes and close contact services such as hairdressers will open from 20 November, followed by licensed premises and restaurants on 27 November.

Ms O'Neill was asked by Colin McGrath, Chairperson of the Executive Office, how to ensure a timely way forward to “protect lives and livelihoods and not political party perspectives”.

"Last week was a failure of good governance. It was an embarrassment, it was an example of how not to reach decisions,” the SDLP MLA commented.

"Last week was unedifying on everybody, not one party, not two parties, but every party that sits round that Executive table, so let me just put that on the record,” Ms O’Neill replied.

"We need to get a grip on this pandemic, we need to get a grip with the fact that we find ourselves in a worse position comparatively to many many other areas, many of our neighbours, so we need to get the virus transmission under control and we need to find a way to work collectively on delivering that and we need to continue to follow the public health advice.

"We've had some glimmer of hope in the form of vaccination, and we look forward to that being rolled out but I think even before that, there is the issue of mass testing, how can we get that rolled out because that will clearly allow us to have more freedoms to move around.

"So we'll focus on the vaccination, we focus on the mass testing, we focus on additional supports for individuals, but we have to give the public something to grab onto for the future, and I think that it's around these areas that we want to work on.

I think that we all collectively need to get a grip in terms of the approach from the Executive, and we need to reflect on last week and let's make sure that it doesn't get repeated again. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill

Earlier First Minister Arlene Foster answered questions in the Assembly about the Executive's pandemic decision-making after an eleventh-hour vote in favour of maintaining restrictions for a further week angered hospitality businesses.

She repeated: "It was a very difficult and torturous week."

She said the "balanced and proportionate" decisions by ministers also recognised that people needed to be able to earn a living.

"Otherwise they will fall into poverty and health outcomes that are very bad as well."

She rejected suggestions from TUV leader Jim Allister that power-sharing did not work.

"I do not make apology for trying to get to a balanced and proportionate place, and I think that has been where people want us to get to as well."

Ms Foster also addressed the DUP's use of the cross-community veto during last week's fractious Executive talks.

Her party reached for the peace process mechanism designed to ensure one community could not be overruled by the other to defeat Health Minister Robin Swann's proposal for a two-week extension of the hospitality circuit break.

The party leader told the Assembly it was one of a number of protections built into the system to try to seek consensus but admitted it was a fairly "blunt tool".

"It is lawful that that is used and any impression created that the requirement only applies to unionist or nationalist issues is entirely bogus and is at odds with the Northern Ireland Act."

She accused some of wanting to apportion blame but said she hoped future decisions could be made without resorting to it.