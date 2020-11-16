Marcell Coetzee scores four tries as Ulster crush Zebre

Marcell Coetzee scored a first-half hat-trick for Ulster to set up a bruising 57-14 Guinness PRO14 victory at Zebre.

The South Africa international ran riot in the first 40 minutes and then added a fourth try after the break as the visitors consolidated second place in Pool A.

Coetzee's fifth-minute opener, which was converted by Bill Johnston, was cancelled out by Antonio Rizzi for Zebre, but then Ulster put their foot down.

Coetzee crossed the line twice more either side of Stewart Moore's try, with Johnston adding two conversions, to give the visitors an emphatic half-time lead.

Johnston added a try of his own after the break, with Luke Marshall, Coetzee, Ethan McIlroy and David Shanahan all touching down in a romp in Parma.