More images released over west Belfast bonfire disorder

Police have released more images of people they want to speak to over disorder in west Belfast in August that led to 29 officers being injured.

Violence flared in the Distillery Street area when police attended the scene in support of contractors tasked by the landowner to clear a bonfire site.

Read more: 'Disgraceful scenes' condemned after 29 officers injured

A large crowd gathered and missiles, including heavy masonry, were thrown.

Three of the officers injured had to be taken to hospital, while others were treated for a range of injuries, from concussion to head, neck and back injuries.

It is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately. PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney

To date, nine people have been charged and five reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police are trying to identify nine more people they want to speak to amid the ongoing investigation.

PSNI Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “We are committed to identifying those involved and bringing all offenders before the courts.

“By releasing these further images, I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Musgrave on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Image 13. Credit: PSNI

Image 14. Credit: PSNI

Image 15. Credit: PSNI

Image 16. Credit: PSNI

Image 17. Credit: PSNI

Image 18. Credit: PSNI

Image 19. Credit: PSNI

Image 20. Credit: PSNI