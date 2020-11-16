Stun gun and drugs seized after south Belfast search

A stun gun and quantities of Class A, B and C drugs have been uncovered by police carrying out a search in south Belfast in the early hours of Monday.

The follow-up search was carried out at a residential property in the lower Lisburn Road area after a man was arrested in the city centre on Sunday evening.

The 29-year-old was detained on suspicion of possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply.

After the follow-up search and subsequent seizures, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs and weapons offences.

Both men remain in custody helping police with their enquiries.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Once again, I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact local police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”