It is completely unacceptable that GPs are having to cancel flu clinics due to a shortage of the vaccine, the chair of the NI GP committee (NIGPC) has said. Dr Alan Stout has been speaking after a meeting of GPs and Public Health Agency representatives where it emerged that there is a shortage of 200,000 doses. He said: “It is completely unacceptable that we are having to cancel our flu clinics due to a shortage of the vaccine. “GPs across Northern Ireland worked extremely hard this year, under unprecedented circumstances, to organise clinics to get as many people vaccinated as we could. “There really needs to be better planning on the part of the PHA, and quicker communication with GPs to ensure that this situation does not arise again in the future, particularly when the Covid vaccine is, hopefully, rolled out.” Last month the Public Health Agency revealed that supply for the expanded flu vaccine programme had been affected by 'phenomenal demand' as it distributed more vaccines in a few weeks than the entirety of previous flu seasons. More people are being encouraged to get the vaccine to protect the vulnerable and lessen the burden on the health service as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.