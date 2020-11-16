View From Stormont: Being black in Northern Ireland

As the Black Lives Matter movement provokes necessary conversations about racism here, View From Stormont hears four powerful voices detail what it's like being black in Northern Ireland.

As a place still trying to make sense of its past, there is often a focus on the so-called two communities while others who call NI home feel largely invisible.

Cassie Logan, a law student from north Belfast tells View From Stormont she spent her younger life “always wanting to be white, to look like my friends”.

“The power of social media is unbelievable and I just started following more black girls and as I got older I met a lot more black girls and I think we all just kind of helped each other to just appreciate ourselves more,” she says.

The Black Lives Matter movement in Northern Ireland has been bittersweet for her.

"For me it did highlight just how many people care about the issue of racism and that was evident in how many people were outside City Hall showing their support for George Floyd and BLM,” she explains.

“But also on the other side of that, it highlighted again how much racism and ignorance there is in Northern Ireland because you just went on social media, different people had been posting photos of me and my friends, and the comments underneath it were just people being abusive and threatening.”

It's always a conversation about green and orange, I feel like people don't even have room to hear about racism and they don't realise how bad of a problem it is. Cassie Logan

Macy Stewart is a fashion and portrait photographer from Holywood. She says she wouldn’t want to bring up a child in Northern Ireland because of what she went through.

"The majority of my childhood was just uncomfortable and feeling unsafe,” she says.

“Older people would shake their heads, and just that look of disgust, I can't even begin to describe how that feels because you feel like you're constantly doing something wrong as a child.”

Having shot with the likes of Vogue Italia, now in a position of influence she feels ready to capture what being black in NI means.

Jordan Adetunji is a 21-year-old musician who moved to Belfast when he was 10.

"Because my music is hip hop, they stereotype me straight away, like they would just say, parental guidance on my stuff when a lot of it is clean," he says.

"When I first came here, I'd never heard the n-word before, because I went to quite a good, mixed primary school and it was actually when I first came here was when I actually heard that word for the first time. "There was a lot of ignorance in a way of like, basic things about black people that like, you would think people would understand but they didn't .

"I was able to talk to them and explain to them, and I think quite a lot of people in my school were quite understanding, a lot of my friends are very understanding."

Belfast hip hop artist Jordan Adetunji. Credit: UTV

Natasha Lattcham, is a TV presenter and journalist from Antigua who has been living in Belfast for seven years. She believes systemic racism wreaked havoc on her chances of getting a job in her chosen field.

"People just assume that I don't know how to speak English even though it's my national language or that I know less than I actually know, or would talk down to me," she says.

Natasha Lattcham says in her experience it's harder to confront subtle racism.

She feels better visibility in all aspects of society would bring about change.

“Have people from diverse backgrounds see themselves represented in all facets, in politics, in business, in schools, just to feel you are being represented and you are being seen.”