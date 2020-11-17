Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 7 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 878, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 549 more positive cases, out of 3,075 individuals tested.

The area with the biggest increase in cases in the last 24-hour reporting period is Belfast with 88 positive test results.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,724 positive cases – including 640 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 449 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 44 of them in intensive care and 35 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 100%.

There are also 165 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further three suspected outbreaks.