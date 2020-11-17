Strabane couple die with Covid-19 just hours apart

Tributes have been paid to a Strabane couple who died with Covid-19 just twelve hours apart in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Owen and Bredge Ward were both in their 60s and were married for almost fifty years. Together they had six children and nine grandchildren.

Their eldest son and ICU nurse Martin Ward said: "The family are consumed with grief. We've lost our mum and dad that were enjoying their lives.

"I got a call that my mum had died and I was about to pack my clothes and head up back home again to Strabane to get ready for my mum's funeral...then I got another call to say that I should come up home as quickly as possible because my father was in a bad way.

"It seemed that their fate was entwined together.

"They seemed inseparable and they were inseparable too in death."

Martin told UTV his parents were robbed of their lives going forward and asked the public to respect the current guidelines to keep others safe.