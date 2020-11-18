Appeal for witnesses after fatal Ballymoney crash

Police are making an appeal for the driver of a car that stopped at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Ballymoney, in which two people died, to contact them.

Officers believe the driver of the dark-coloured car may be able to help with their investigation into the crash on the Benvardin Road just after 4pm on Monday.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s were killed in the collision between a car and a telehandler.

PSNI Inspector Stephen McCafferty added: “I am also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in this area on Monday afternoon who may have captured dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101.”