Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eleven more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – nine of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 889, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 518 more positive cases, out of 3,276 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,535 cases, including 646 in the Belfast area and 520 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are currently 452 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 44 of them in intensive care and 37 on ventilators.

According to the Department of Health, bed occupancy is at 102%.

Antrim Area, the Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute and the Ulster Hospital are all operating above capacity.

There are also now 166 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes and a further three suspected outbreaks.