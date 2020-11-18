Man in hospital after Newtownabbey shooting

A man in his 50s is in hospital after being shot in Newtownabbey and suffering what police say could be a life-changing injury.

The victim was shot in the right knee in the incident in the New Mossley area shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

PSNI Inspector Julian Buchanan said his injury did not appear to be life-threatening at this stage.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I appeal to anyone with information to call detectives on 101,” he added.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”