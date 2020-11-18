NI suffer Nations League relegation before final group game

Northern Ireland have suffered relegation in the Nations League even before their final group game kicked off, as UEFA awarded Romania the points from their cancelled match against Norway.

Norway, who were told not to travel to Bucharest by their government after a positive test for coronavirus within their camp, were deemed to have forfeited Sunday’s game, with Romania awarded a 3-0 win.

The decision, issued a little over three hours before Northern Ireland host Romania at Windsor Park in their final Group B1 game, leaves Northern Ireland six points adrift at the foot of the standings and destined for League C.

A UEFA statement said Norway were considered “responsible for the match not taking place” on Sunday, with the forfeiture in line with the regulations agreed in August against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Relegation marks a new low for Northern Ireland in a competition they have never enjoyed, having lost eight of their nine games to date, only avoiding the drop two years ago thanks to a reformatting of the leagues.

In this year’s competition, they began with an encouraging 1-1 draw in Romania, equalising through Gavin Whyte in the 87th minute, but have since suffered defeats home and away to Norway and Austria, losing 2-1 in Vienna on Sunday after conceding twice in the final 10 minutes.

Before kick-off in Belfast, manager Ian Baraclough suggested Northern Ireland were hoping for an appeal by Norway which, if his side could beat Romania, could yet save them from the drop.

The team found out about the decision just before leaving the hotel for the game, but Baraclough told Sky Sports: “Nothing changes in the way we go and attack the game.

“We want to finish the Nations League on a high results-wise.

“If there’s any sort of appeal by Norway, we put ourselves in a good position in case there is one. We want to go and win.

“The way the boys have been over the last few days, we deserve to win.”