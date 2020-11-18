Police investigating attempted ATM theft in Co Fermanagh

A gang of masked men have attempted to steal from a cash machine in Co Fermanagh.

The thieves tried to rob an ATM at a filling station on the Enniskillen Road in Irvinestown in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The men are understood to have been around the area between 12.45am and 2.03am, when a monitoring company made a report to police.

They forced their way into the filling station through the rear of the premises where the machine was housed.

While efforts were made to remove cash from the ATM, it isn't believe any money was taken.

Detectives investigating the matter have said they are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV or who captured dashcam footage in the vicinity during the early morning hours.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "If you can assist, please contact Enniskillen CID by calling 101, quoting reference 96 18/11/20."