City of Derry Airport to receive additional £1.23m grant

City of Derry Airport is to receive an additional £1.23million in support funding.

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the grant on Thursday.

The funding, which is based on 50% of the airport’s deficit for this financial year, is to help the airport to remain operational.

It follows the intervention provided earlier in the year to assist the airport to remain open during the pandemic.

The funding is intended to help the airport to remain operational. Credit: Pacemaker

The Infrastructure Minister described the airport as having a vital role as "a gateway to the North West."

Ms Mallon said: “For an island community airports are needed to facilitate essential travel including people who have to travel for work including those providing urgent medical care.

"They are also an important gateway for the arrival of essential goods and medicines into the North."

She continued: “I acknowledge that other airports are also facing challenges as a result of Covid-19.

"Urgent consideration is also being given by the Executive to support for Belfast City and Belfast International Airports.

"I remain committed to working with Executive colleagues and our local airports to ensure we protect the connectivity we as an island rely on."