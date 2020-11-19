Cocaine worth over £88,000 seized amid INLA probe

A woman has been arrested after cocaine worth more than £88,000 was seized in west Belfast by detectives investigating criminal activity linked to the INLA.

A search was carried out on Thursday and the cocaine seized along with 4.5kg of mixing agent, drug dealing paraphernalia, and a spent bullet casing.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

These drugs cause nothing but misery and pain - not only to the people who take them, but also to their families who deal with the distressing fallout associated with drugs, including debt and intimidation. PSNI Detective Inspector Hamilton

Detective Inspector Hamilton, from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, said the cocaine and mixing agent had a “huge potential yield” and “undoubtedly would have had far a reaching detrimental impact on the community”.

DI Hamilton added: “We will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those drug criminals using paramilitaritrism as a badge of convenience, who are intent on damaging our communities by supplying illegal drugs for their own personal gain.

“We will continue to listen to members of the community and act on any information they provide.”