NI could receive up to 4.3 million doses of vaccine by December

Northern Ireland is expected to receive up to 4.3 million doses of two coronavirus vaccines once they receive official authorisation, the Department of Health has said.

The country will take 2.85% of the total amount that eventually becomes available to the UK, in line with the formula dividing resources.

The department added: "Currently two of the leading vaccines, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have completed their final phase three trials and will now be seeking authorisation from the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).

"Both of these vaccines may therefore be authorised and available for use in the UK by the end of December.

"In addition to the 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Northern Ireland is also expected to receive up to 2,850,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

