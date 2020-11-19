Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twelve more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 10 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 901, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 487 new positive cases, out of 3,134 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have now been 3,401 cases, including 616 in the Belfast area and 530 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are currently 456 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital – 41 of them are in intensive care and 32 are on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 100%.

Antrim Area, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute and the Ulster Hospital are operating over capacity, with the Ulster worst affected at nearly 12% over capacity.

There are also 166 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes and a further three suspected outbreaks.