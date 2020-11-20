There were 79 deaths involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the week ending Friday 13 November, according to the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency figures.

As a result, the coronavirus-related death toll in Northern Ireland, as recorded by NISRA, has risen to 1,227.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health was 844 on Friday 13 November.

79 deaths 7 - 13 November

1,227 total Covid-19 related deaths in NI

The Department of Health figures differ because they are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Of the total recorded by NISRA, 715 (58.3%) deaths took place in hospital,423 (34.5%) in care homes, nine (0.7%) in hospices and 80 (6.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 432 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 105 separate establishments.

Of the 525 care home residents whose deaths involved Covid-19, 80.6% (423) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 102 occurring in hospital.

With this, deaths of care home residents account for 42.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, NISRA does state that no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.