A man has required hospital treatment following an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.

It happened in the Carlisle Road area of the city at around 9.15pm on Thursday.

Police say a gang of masked men broke into the house and assaulted the victim, who is aged in his 20s, with weapons.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “It was reported to police that a number of masked men, wearing dark coloured clothing and armed with iron bars and hammers, gained entry to a house in the area and assaulted a man, aged in his 20’s.

“The man was struck repeatedly around the head, arms and legs and was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a suspected broken arm, cuts and severe bruising."

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.