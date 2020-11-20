Second arrest made over cocaine seized in INLA probe

A second arrest has been made by detectives who seized cocaine worth an estimated £88,000 in west Belfast, during an investigation into criminality linked to the INLA.

The haul was uncovered during a search on Thursday.

A 39-year-old woman arrested at the time has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

On Friday morning, PSNI officers arrested a 35-year-old man.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “The man was arrested in the west Belfast area on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.”