Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twelve more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 10 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 913, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency puts the death toll at already having reached 1,227 as of Friday 13 November.

The Department of Health figures differ because they are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 369 new positive cases, out of 2,583 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,230 positive cases, including 542 in the Belfast area and 489 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are currently 447 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 38 of them in intensive care and 28 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 99%, with Antrim Area and the Ulster Hospital operating over capacity.

There are also 143 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

The latest figures come after confirmation from the NI Executive that much tighter restrictions will be imposed across Northern Ireland from 27 November.

Another two-week circuit-breaker will see all hospitality, close contact services, non-essential retail, leisure and entertainment facilities, and churches close.

Schools will remain open.