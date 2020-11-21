Ten more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 7 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the Department to 923, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 357 new positive cases, out of 2,535 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have now been 3,114 cases, including 525 in the Belfast area and 462 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are currently 429 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital – 41 of them are in intensive care and 31 are on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 97%, with Antrim Area and the Ulster Hospital operating over capacity.

There are also 143 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes with no suspected outbreaks.