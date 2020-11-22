Fermanagh bakery creates 88 jobs in £5m investment

More than 80 jobs are to be created in Co Fermanagh following a £5m investment in a bakery.

Crust and Crumb is a leading manufacturer of chilled, frozen and gluten free dough-based products to supermarkets and food service customers in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Economy minister Diane Dodds said: "This is the third announcement in a number of months by companies within Northern Ireland's food and drink sector, which is particularly welcome after the sector was hard hit by Covid-19.

"Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, these projects will contribute almost £17m of investment and over 130 jobs in regional areas."

Invest NI has offered the company £502,600 of support towards 88 jobs, new equipment and marketing development activities.

Crust and Crumb's Clive Gilpin said after "exceptional growth" in recent years, sales have remained steady throughout the pandemic.

He continued: "This investment will help us strengthen our competitive position, scale our business, improve efficiencies, expand our current pizza portfolio and drive sales in new markets including Europe and Australia."