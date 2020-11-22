Police appeal after racist attack in Lurgan

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racist hate crime in Lurgan.

A large group of men gathered around the victim's property in Spelga Park, before throwing a stone at the living room window.

It happened at around 7.50pm on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident but the window of the home was left shattered.

Police have conducted house to house enquiries in the area and are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch by contacting 101, quoting incident number 1590.