CCTV released of suspects in shooting of vulnerable woman

Police investigating a gun attack in Coleraine, in which a vulnerable grandmother was shot in the head and left fighting for her life, have released CCTV footage of the suspects.

More than 10 shots were fired into the house on the Bushmills Road on Monday 5 October by a gang of three men.

The 61-year-old victim had been sleeping in a chair downstairs due to health issues when she was struck in the head by one of the bullets.

Branding the attack “vile and callous”, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell added: “I am pleased to say the grandmother is now making good progress – however, I am treating this incident as attempted murder.”

Police have already said they believe the attack was carried out by the North Antrim UDA, using two different types of weapons – a handgun and a shotgun.

“I know one of the guns has been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed from the clutches of these dangerous individuals,” DCI Caldwell said.

I am appealing to the Coleraine community to help us remove these violent criminals and these weapons from their streets by bringing any information they have to either the police or Crimestoppers, which is completely anonymous. PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

One piece of footage released shows two of the suspects walking in a lane behind the house after the shooting occurred.

Both of them are wearing hats and police believe the man on the left of the screen is carrying the shotgun used in the attack.

A second piece of footage shows a man running along the lane who is believed to be the third suspect and carrying a handgun.

“Both these weapons remain outstanding,” DCI Caldwell said.

“I hope the substantial reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who carried out this callous shooting will encourage people to give vital information anonymously to the charity.

“This reward is also available to anyone who can provide information leading to the recovery of the weapons.

“The reward is also for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who carried out this callous shooting and I would ask anyone who recognises these men in the CCTV footage to come forward.”