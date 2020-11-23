Ex-Tyrone boss Mickey Harte appointed manager at Louth

Former Tyrone senior football manager Mickey Harte is to take up the reins at Louth GAA on a three-year deal.

Harte stepped down from his role with the Red Hands a week ago, after 18 years leading the senior squad, but having had his request for a one-year extension turned down.

The 68-year-old, one of the game’s most successful managers, won three All-Ireland titles with Tyrone in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

He also won six Ulster Senior Football Championship Titles, two All-Ireland Under 21 Titles and one All-Ireland Minor Title.

Harte will be joined by Tyrone All-Ireland medal winner Gavin Devlin as his assistant manager and the pair will also take charge of Louth’s Under-20s side.

In a statement, Louth GAA said: “We would like to give Mickey and Gavin a very warm welcome to Louth and we look forward to working closely with them over the next three years.”