Police investigating the alleged abuse of vulnerable patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have arrested a 26-year-old woman.

She was detained in the Antrim area Monday morning.

The County Antrim facility, that treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems, is at the centre of an ongoing major police investigation.

The woman is the 15th person to be questioned by detectives.

The Health minister confirmed in September that a public inquiry will be held into the allegations at the hospital.