Stormont reveals lockdown financial support package

A multi-million Covid-19 financial support package has been agreed by the Executive.

The Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the funding comes from £400 million which Stormont received from the Treasury two weeks ago.

It comes ahead of two weeks of tougher coronavirus restrictions that will start on Friday that will see the closure of all hospitality and non-essential retail.

Monday's announcement includes:

£150 million for rates relief for the sectors worst affected by the pandemic , including retail, hospitality, tourism, leisure, childcare, and airports.

£95million for a High Street Voucher Scheme for a pre-paid card for use on the high street.

£55million to extend the 'Localised Restrictions Support Scheme' to include non-essential retail, leisure, and entertainment businesses now forced to close.

£44.3 million to enable a one-off heating payment of £200 to disabled people on higher rate allowances and older people in receipt of pension credit.

£20.6 million for Department of Education which includes food grants for families of young people entitled to free school meals.

£20million to support company directors who have been without support up until now.

£20million to extend the 12 month rate holiday to the manufacturing sector.

£10.6million to support 1,000 wet pubs.

£10 million each for support for councils and sport.

£5million to top-up the Tourism and Hospitality Scheme.

£4.1million for Bed and Breakfasts (previously missed out on business support because they pay domestic rates).

£3million to help local businesses grow their online sales.

£1.2 million from the #10 million set aside for support for airports to provide further support to the City of Derry Airport.

Current support measures, including the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme and the Department for Economy's Covid Restrictions Business Support Schemes, will be extended.

Announcing the support package in the Assembly Mr Murphy acknowledged criticism that it should have been revealed on Thursday, along with the new restrictions.

"The first indication I had of the restrictions being proposed was that Thursday morning. The proposed restrictions were discussed by the Executive throughout that day and agreed that Thursday night.

"It was only at that point that a financial package could be finalised and my officials and officials in other departments have worked over the weekend to put this in place."

The Health Minister Robin Swann made a "heartfelt plea for unity" in the Assembly on Monday morning.

"The public are watching and are looking to us for united leadership," he told MLAs on Monday.

Mr Swann said while it is the duty of the chamber to hold the Executive to account and scrutinise policy decisions, he urged against a descent into "political point-scoring".

"The last few weeks have not seen devolution at its best. That is something of an understatement," he said.

"Frustration and anger are widespread. We could spend hours in this chamber raking over the decisions that were made and not made.

"I have made my own views known inside and outside the Executive.

"Nevertheless, I fail to see where another bout of division and recrimination will get us now."