Three more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 936, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

There have also been 280 new positive cases in the last 24-hour period, out of 1,726 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,955 cases, including 524 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 438 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 37 of them in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 95%.

There are also 146 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.