Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eleven more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – seven of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the total death toll as recorded by the department to 947, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 79 more positive cases, out of 812 individuals tested – although the Covid-19 data dashboard notes that some of the information on laboratory completed tests is lower than normal and “may be subject to change”.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,452 cases, including 437 in the Belfast area and 318 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are currently 445 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 37 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 99%.

Antrim Area, the Causeway, the Mater, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating above capacity.

There are also 142 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.