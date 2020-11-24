Extra funding for NI schools to improve well-being

Education Minister Peter Weir has again said he is not considering closing schools across Northern Ireland for an extra week over the festive period.

He said the harm to children’s health of keeping them at home could outweigh any benefits.

However, Mr Weir outlined to the Assembly that extra money is to be provided to schools to allow for counselling, extracurricular activities, or improving the local environment.

The funding is broadly aimed at improving well-being, but it will be left up to schools to decide how it is used.

“There is no barrier to schools spending that money... additional counselling, support for staff in terms of their well-being,” Mr Weir said.

He added that the Covid recovery cash could be used for building “resilience”.

Medical experts believe keeping schools open is responsible for a 0.2 increase in the reproductive rate of coronavirus compared with absolute lockdown.

The Halloween mid-term break was extended for a week in Northern Ireland as part of a circuit-break plan.

However, a tighter lockdown that comes into force on Friday does not include any school closures.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said the potential for an early Christmas holiday would be kept under review.