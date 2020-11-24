Multi-million pound Lidl investment to create 100 new jobs in Northern Ireland

Lidl Northern Ireland is to invest more than £32 million in five new Belfast stores, creating 100 permanent jobs.

The supermarket said the investment is part of a long-term plan to grow its network to 50 stores across Northern Ireland.

The new stores will include locations in Castlereagh Road, Hillview Retail Park on Crumlin Road, Boucher Road, Holywood Exchange and Shore Road.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed Tuesday's announcement: “In just over two decades, it (Lidl) has grown exponentially, increasing employment and opportunities while working in close partnership with many of our home-grown food producers."

Lidl Northern Ireland opened its first store in Cookstown in 1999.

Alan Barry, Director of Property & Construction for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “With more than 20 years of growth behind us, we are delighted to renew our commitment for growth into a new decade with a significant additional investment and new jobs created."

The retailer currently employs more than 1,000 people across its operations in Northern Ireland.

The new stores are expected to open before the end of 2022.