Police attacked at street party in Belfast’s Holyland

Police have been attacked after being called to break up a street party breaching coronavirus regulations in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

A large crowd of young people were reported to be partying in the street at Agincourt Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bottles were thrown at officers who arrived at the scene and they were also subjected to verbal abuse.

Concerns have been raised in recent months about parties still being held in the area, despite measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, and police have had to intervene numerous times.

After the latest incident, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

Both men have since been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police also issued nine tickets for breaches of coronavirus regulations at a house party in the area.