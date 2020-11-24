Police investigate altercation outside McDonalds in Belfast city centre

Police are investigating an altercation outside a fast food restaurant on Castle Place in Belfast's city centre.

It's believed to have taken place at around 5.50pm, after a security staff member asked a customer to leave the premises.

A man aged in his 20’s was arrested, then subsequently released on bail, and he remains in hospital receiving treatment for a head injury.

Video footage of the incident has been shared across social media platforms.

Police are asking for anyone with information which could assist in the investigation to contact them.