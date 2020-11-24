Warning over ‘inevitable Covid payback’ after festive relaxations

Video report by Correspondent Sharon O'Neill

Stormont’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has warned there will be an “inevitable payback” in terms of coronavirus infections as a result of easing restrictions for Christmas.

An agreement has been reached to allow three households across the UK to mix for five days in order to celebrate Christmas.

First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the agreement.

“We of course recognise how important Christmas time is for so many people in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“And the fact we have been able to secure agreement across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland - the four constituent parts of the United Kingdom - is very strong because of course we know that people will want to come together from the four parts of the UK to be together at Christmas.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressed hope that alignment could also be achieved with the Irish Republic.

“I think it’s important, and I raised this in all conversations, that we need to look across the two islands for a common approach to the Christmas message,” she said.

“It’s important that people aren’t any more confused than they are.

“So we look forward to also later in the week we believe that Dublin will also make an announcement around the Christmas message.

“But I think it’s important that we’re very honest with the public to say that in a pandemic there’s very little that you can be concrete about, there’s very little certainty in dealing with the pandemic, but it’s our intention to allow families to have some space over the Christmas period.”

Vaccines will not see us through this winter. They will make spring and summer different, and they may make a very significant difference to next winter, but it will be the current restrictions and the current measures and the current advice that will get us through this winter. Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer

However, Dr McBride said any relaxations would have an impact on hospital admissions, as he stressed the need for people to have a “careful” Christmas.

He acknowledged that people would travel home from overseas, and families would seek to get together over the festive break, whether the executive advised against it or not.

“In January, we are likely to see an increase in the number of cases in Northern Ireland and that will be the payback, I think the inevitable payback, for any relaxations that there are over the Christmas period,” he said.

Dr McBride added: “We just need to be mindful of the fact that this virus hasn’t gone away for Christmas. It doesn’t take any down time.

“It’ll be there and it’ll be there when we come together and it spreads best when we come together indoors.”

However, the Chief Medical Officer also expressed hope that the region was beginning to see the end of the first phase of the pandemic, expressing confidence that the roll-out of vaccines would reduce the need for restrictions come spring.

But he stressed: “We have a long and difficult next number of months ahead of us and I think that it’s important we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves.

“The last thing I would want to do is convey a message that it’s all going to be all right now – it’s not. We need to get through the next weeks and months.”

Dr McBride said it was “unlikely” that all restrictions would lift come the spring, but he predicted measures would be much less severe.

“I think that, by the spring, vaccines will be doing much of the heavy lifting and much of the restrictions that we are using to keep this virus in check will be increasingly less likely to be needed, particularly as we head into the summer months,” he said.

He added: “This virus isn’t going to go away. I don’t think we will ever eradicate this virus.

“But there is the prospect that, over future years, that we may be living with this virus in the same way that we currently live with the seasonal flu virus.

“I think that is a realistic possibility, but it will only be with the mass production of safe and highly effective vaccines and the public taking up the offer of those vaccines.”