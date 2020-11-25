Brexit deal is ‘imperative for everyone’, TD urges at meeting with Stormont politicians
Watch: Paul Reilly reports:
An Irish TD has said it is “imperative” for everyone that a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU is secured.
Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond was speaking during a virtual meeting between Stormont’s Executive Committee and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs.
Mr Richmond said the Irish Government’s last two budgets were “framed on the basis that a no-deal Brexit was, unfortunately, the likely scenario”.
He said, as a result, expansion work is underway at Dublin and Rosslare ports as more customs and veterinary officials are hired.
“We absolutely hope in the coming days that a deal can be secured,” he said.
“It is imperative for everyone, particularly those in the UK, for a deal to be secured.
“But, from an Irish point of view and the EU point of view, we are as ready as we can be for a no deal.”
There was disagreement between some over whether Brexit has fuelled a conversation on Irish unity.
Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú told the committee: “If I was a unionist I’d say, from a unionist point of view, it (Brexit) has been one of the most destabilising acts that has happened in relation to the union.”
DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said: “I’m hopeful that we will arrive at a negotiated position that protects the sovereign integrity of the United Kingdom and maintains good relations north-south.
“I think that’s what we all should be striving towards going forward.
“It is a source of profound regret to me that an issue about whether or not we should retain membership of the European Union – and I’m not suggesting that it has been by anyone in the government of the Republic of Ireland – should have been used to place attentions on much older divisions and I hope that we can move on from that.”
Executive Committee chairman Colin McGrath (SDLP) concluded that all the representatives share a concern about the future and whether there will be a deal or not deal.
“I think we know the outcome that we would wish to see in the coming days,” he said.