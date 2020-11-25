Watch: Paul Reilly reports:

An Irish TD has said it is “imperative” for everyone that a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU is secured.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond was speaking during a virtual meeting between Stormont’s Executive Committee and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs.

Mr Richmond said the Irish Government’s last two budgets were “framed on the basis that a no-deal Brexit was, unfortunately, the likely scenario”.

He said, as a result, expansion work is underway at Dublin and Rosslare ports as more customs and veterinary officials are hired.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond stressed his hopes that a deal could be secured. Credit: NI Assembly/PA

“We absolutely hope in the coming days that a deal can be secured,” he said.

“It is imperative for everyone, particularly those in the UK, for a deal to be secured.

“But, from an Irish point of view and the EU point of view, we are as ready as we can be for a no deal.”

There was disagreement between some over whether Brexit has fuelled a conversation on Irish unity.

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú told the committee: “If I was a unionist I’d say, from a unionist point of view, it (Brexit) has been one of the most destabilising acts that has happened in relation to the union.”

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú described Brexit as one of the union’s most “destabilising acts”. Credit: NI Assembly/PA

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said: “I’m hopeful that we will arrive at a negotiated position that protects the sovereign integrity of the United Kingdom and maintains good relations north-south.

“I think that’s what we all should be striving towards going forward.

“It is a source of profound regret to me that an issue about whether or not we should retain membership of the European Union – and I’m not suggesting that it has been by anyone in the government of the Republic of Ireland – should have been used to place attentions on much older divisions and I hope that we can move on from that.”

Executive Committee chairman Colin McGrath (SDLP) concluded that all the representatives share a concern about the future and whether there will be a deal or not deal.

“I think we know the outcome that we would wish to see in the coming days,” he said.