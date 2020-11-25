Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spending Review “doesn’t deliver” for Northern Ireland.

Announcing his Spending Review on Wednesday, Mr Sunak revealed the UK's borrowing is set to hit almost £400bn, the economy expected to contract by 11% and unemployment predicted to rise to 7.5%.

In a bid to claw back some of billions spent, the Chancellor froze public sector worker pay rises, apart from doctors and nurses, and broke a manifesto pledge by cutting the international aid budget from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5%

Mr Sunak made various spending pledges to fight coronavirus, including £900m for Northern Ireland as part of packages for the devolved administrations.

Stormont’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy said his announcements were "disappointing", especially in the context of the huge challenges of Covid and Brexit.

“The Executive’s budget for everyday spending on public services stands still while Capital investment needed to kick-start an economic recovery only increases marginally.”

He added: “The British Government promised to fully replace the Executive’s lost EU funding. This promise is absent from the Spending Review. Furthermore, it appears that replacement funding will be controlled by the British Government rather than by local Ministers which is unacceptable.

“The Chancellor’s announcement on freezing pay in the public sector is disappointing and will have implications for the funding of pay awards here.”

Today’s announcement does not deliver the funding we need to support the health service, public services, vulnerable people, businesses and workers. Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Speaking at Stormont, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis highlighted that there was more than £900m on offer for the region. "It's not just the £900m of extra money that's coming on top of that core block grant that we get here in Northern Ireland for the Executive to spend. "There’s also money for farmers, substantial money, £315m, £3.1m for fishermen, and of course the opportunity for a free port and the chance to bid into a £14.6bn of research and development money as well." He said the public sector pay freeze would be a devolved matter, but the Westminster decision was necessary to "tighten belts" to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch: NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis speaks to UTV:

Meanwhile, a the body representing police officers in Northern Ireland said a police pay freeze will be a "massive disappointment". Thousands of officers have been warned to brace for the measure following the Chancellor's Spending Review. Mr Sunak confirmed that public sector workers, excluding some NHS staff and those earning less than £24,000, will have their salaries frozen next year.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer pay is linked to that of their counterparts in England and Wales. The pay "pause" for them means the same is highly likely to happen in Northern Ireland, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said.

Its chairman, Mark Lindsay, said: "This will play very badly with the 6,800 officers I represent in Northern Ireland.

"It will come as a massive disappointment and also cause justifiable anger and frustration. "Freezing pay for a year is, in effect, a pay cut.

"It will cause hardship for police families and serve to deter people from considering a career in policing." He said it meant, for the 11th year in a row, police pay had either declined or remained static.