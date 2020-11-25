Hospitality Ulster calls on Executive for clarity on 11 December reopening date

Hospitality Ulster has called on the Executive to give all hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland clarity about reopening on the 11 December.

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster has also asked ministers to make an early decision if they decide to continue with the closure of the sector during the Christmas period.

The hospitality sector, along with non-essential retail and close contact services, will close for two weeks from Friday as part of circuit-break restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus before Christmas.

The measures were announced by Stormont last week after warnings the health service could become overwhelmed if action was not taken.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said he is writing to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to ask for clarity to allow businesses to plan.

"This is an extremely important part of the year for a number of reasons, but even more so this year as business owners fight to save jobs and their businesses, and reduce their crippling losses in the very short pre-Christmas trading period if it comes," he said.

"The hospitality sector has suffered immensely this year, and the opportunity to be open and doing what they do best over Christmas would bring both a much needed morale boost and ease some of the financial pressures."

Meanwhile, it was announced on Tuesday people from three households will be allowed to meet indoors for five days over the Christmas period.

READ MORE: Three households allowed to mix over five days for Christmas

The Executive is set to meet on Thursday to discuss arrangements for Christmas further.