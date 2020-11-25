Enniskillen man Michael Kerr has challenged himself to walking the picturesque Cuilcagh mountain walk every day for a month for charity. Mr Kerr has been walking the 12km up and down Cuilcagh for the month of November. That's 15,000 steps a day and all before he starts work .

"I suppose for a long time I was thinking of doing something for charity, it was probably one of my new year's resolutions, and put it on the back burner and one morning I was out and saw Cuilcagh and I thought I'm going to give that a rattle for 30 days, without ever doing it before previously,” he explained. The 35-year-old has been hitting the boardwalk before eight o'clock each morning. It's both a physical and mental challenge. "I've enjoyed every day of it, don't get me wrong, there have been some miserable days of weather, you have spring, summer, autumn, winter all in an hour, but it's been fantastic. "Obviously physically, you have your wee niggles at nighttime but you just sort of deal with it, mentally, with people coming along that's definitely helped. "

"Don't get me wrong there's some days you're waking up and you can hear the wind and the rain battering the window, and you thinking 'I have to go again' but once you're up and you're at it, you have the right gear on, you get stuck into it, you're up and down in just over two hours."

The Fermanagh man has raised £7,000 so far for local charities including one for mental health. Mr Kerr continued: "It's made me respect getting up earlier to do a bit more, I was working at home all day and I could have have sat all day in the evening through Covid, so getting up every day and doing something, I suppose it gives you a realisation of what life is about and what's on your doorstep. "Get out and enjoy the outside, and there are days when you're sitting and might feel a bit down, getting out and embracing it, I really enjoyed it." Michael has just five days to go to complete his challenge and has more than proven what you can do when you put your mind to it.