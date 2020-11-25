Police called to parties in Belfast’s Holyland for second night in row

Fourteen fines of £200 each have been handed out by police called to deal with house parties and anti-social behaviour in Belfast’s Holyland for a second night in a row.

There have been numerous reports of breaches of coronavirus regulations in the area throughout recent months.

On Monday night, into the early hours of Tuesday, police called to the area were attacked with bottles and subjected to verbal abuse.

On Tuesday night, into the early hours of Wednesday, officers again had to contend with crowds of young people who had gathered in the Agincourt Street area.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Officers initially attended two properties and issued a total of 14 COV 4 fines of £200 and 6 COV 2 prohibition notices.

“Police remained in the area and, shortly after 2am, had to contend with a crowd of approximately 50 young people who gathered in groups in the Agincourt Street area.

“One 23-year-old male was arrested for assault on police and other offences.”

As huge numbers of people across the country make sacrifices - whether isolating, working from home, or having to again temporarily close their businesses to try and prevent the spread of Covid-19 - those who are visiting or staying in this residential area must take responsibility for their behaviour. PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick

Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick added: “I am sure many people will have seen the footage on social media showing the appalling behaviour of some people police had to deal with.

“We have once again increased patrolling in the area with a dedicated operation and will continue to liaise with the universities, colleges and other partners to address this issue.

“Indeed, where appropriate, the universities and colleges will consider their own sanctions against any students involved.”

Police are urging those involved – who say they are “old enough to know better” - to respect local residents being kept awake by noise or who have had property damaged, and the sacrifices being made by those adhering to measures put in place to protect public health.

“I’d also appeal to parents and guardians, if you have young people living in or visiting this residential area, you should ensure they are behaving responsibly,” Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick said.

“Everyone must follow the health and safety advice and specific guidance regarding houses of multiple occupancy.

“Police will robustly challenge and deal with people who are either disregarding the heath regulations, or engaging in this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour.”