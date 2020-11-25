Seven more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Seven more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – four of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official total as recorded by the department to 954, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 533 new positive cases out of 3,945 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,421 new cases.

There are currently 443 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 36 of them in intensive care and 30 of them in ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 98% and the Causeway and the Ulster Hospital are operating above capacity.

There are also 140 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.