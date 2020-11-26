Courts to remain open during NI circuit breaker

Courts and tribunals in Northern Ireland will continue to operate during the two-week circuit break lockdown, Justice Minister Naomi Long said.

Staff, the judiciary and legal profession are considered to be providing essential services.

Ms Long said most hearings would still be conducted remotely.

"A colossal effort went in to ensuring justice did not grind to a halt when lockdown occurred earlier this year and also in subsequent months to ensure that in-person hearings could take place safely.

"Courts and tribunals staff, judges, legal representatives, security and other support staff, police, prisons and probation staff have all had to adjust very quickly to new ways of working and in recent months significant inroads have been made into addressing the backlogs that built up in court and tribunals cases.

"A lot of that work has not always been visible to the general public but I would like to put on record my appreciation to all those who have delivered these important services in extraordinary circumstances."

The Justice Minister said jury trials have been able to resume safely in six court venues since August; in Laganside, Antrim, Newry, Craigavon, Dungannon and Coleraine, with appropriate Covid protections for jurors, judges, lawyers, plaintiffs, defendants and other court users.

Those protection measures include the use of separate courtrooms for jury panels and jury consultations, the reconfiguring of courtrooms to allow for social distancing, the installation of glass and Perspex screens in courts and tribunal hearing rooms, the increased use of technology, the installation of hand gel dispensers throughout the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service's estate, the wearing of face coverings in public areas and the erection of signage about social distancing.