Eight more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eight more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 962, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 442 new positive cases, out of 3,024 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 2,438 cases, including 407 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 431 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 39 of them in intensive care and 33 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 99%.

The Mater, the Royal Victoria, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital are all operating over capacity.

There are also 139 confirmed outbreaks in care homes.