Guns recovered in investigations into two Coleraine shootings

Two guns have been recovered by detectives investigating the shootings of a vulnerable woman as she slept in her home and of a man at his front door, both in Coleraine.

The first incident happened in the Bushmills Road in on 5 October and left a 61-year-old grandmother fighting for her life after being struck in the head by a bullet.

Gunmen fired at least 10 shots into her home, where she was sleeping in a chair downstairs due to health issues.

Then earlier this week, a man in his 30s heard a knock at the door of his home at Churchlands Road and was shot twice through the door when he did not answer it.

The recovered weapons are now being examined to see if they were used in both incidents.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Our investigation into these vile and callous attacks are continuing.

“The two firearms were recovered from the Greenhall Highway area on Wednesday 25 November and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

I am appealing to the people of Coleraine to help us remove these violent criminals from their community by bringing any information they have to police. PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

Police have previously said they believe the October shooting was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA and that two weapons were used – a handgun and a shotgun.

“I know one of the guns has been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed from the clutches of these dangerous individuals,” DCI Caldwell said.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Churchlands Road and Greenhall Highway areas of Coleraine on Tuesday 24 November to contact police on 101.

“We would also appeal to anyone who was on the Greenhall Highway or in the Heights area at the time of the incident and who may have dash-cam footage to contact police to help with our enquiries.”

DCI Caldwell added: “We are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a red-coloured vehicle which was in the Drumard Drive area of Coleraine at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 24 November, who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.”